Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Harry Styles was joined onstage by Lizzo during his Coachella Weekend 2 headlining set for a classic cover of 'I Will Survive' and One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

According to Variety, Lizzo, who was adorned in colourful feathered boas, took the stage for the Gloria Gaynor hit and strutted alongside Styles as they delivered the female empowerment anthem.

The duo then segued to One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful', which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Lizzo's Coachella cameo comes after the release of her latest single 'About Damn Time' last week, followed by her stint on 'Saturday Night Live'.

As per Variety, both of them have new albums on the way, with Styles' 'Harry's House' due on May 20 and Lizzo's 'Special' coming July 15.

Last weekend at Coachella, Styles had brought out Shania Twain to duet her 1999 hit 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' and 1997's 'You're Still the One'. (ANI)

