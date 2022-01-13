Taapsee Pannu never disappoints her fans. With the trailer of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, she has once again proved that she can play diverse characters with utmost perfection. A remake of German hit Run Lola Run, the Netflix film revolves around Taapsee as Savi caught up in a time loop, trying to save her 'useless boyfriend', essayed by Tahir Raj Bhasin. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Visits New York’s Empire State Building.

The trailer shows Taapsee racing against time to help her boyfriend who has lost cash belonging to a mobster. Also, one thing is for sure, the film is a massy entertainer as it has elements of robbery, gambling, and of course, action.

Talking about the project, Taapsee said, Looop Lapeta is a film that will always be very close to my heart. I fell in love with the characters and the story the moment I read the script! The film is about the choices that Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with the one she loves."

Watch Looop Lapeta Trailer Below:

She added, "A perfect combination of comedy and thriller, Looop Lapeta will keep you at the edge of your seat, while you rejoice at the comical situation that Savi and Satya have gotten into." Tahir feels the "electric chemistry" between his and Taapsee's character will make everyone "laugh, cry and leave them on the edge through the consequences of the couple's wild choices." Directed by Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' will be out on February 4.

