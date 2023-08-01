Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday expressed gratitude as his comedy-drama ‘Lootcase’ turned three today.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘Lootcase’ is rightly considered one of Kunal Kemmu’s best works. The actor even received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film in 2021.

Also Read | Paul Reubens Dies at 70: From His Family to His Movie Career, All You Need to Know About the Late Pee-Wee Herman Actor.

Appreciated by both, the audiences and critics, ‘Lootcase’ is a laugh riot co-starring Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The film revolves around the life of a middle-class man named Nandan Kumar (played by Kunal Kemmu) who struggles to balance his family issues and finances. However, a big twist in his life happens when he ends up bumping into a red coloured suitcase full of money.

Having earned immense love from cine lovers globally, Kunal Kemmu had yet again showcased his brilliant comic timing through this film.

Also Read | Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi: Sanjay Dutt Announces Punjabi Debut with Carry On Jatta 3 Star Gippy Grewal!.

Looking back and remembering his experience of starring in the film on its third anniversary, Kunal Kemmu said, “Lootcase is such a special film for me. It had a unique aspect of comedy which I had never done before. It really doesn’t feel like three years have gone by since we did this film as fans continue to give out love to me. Through ‘Lootcase’ we were able to reach wider audiences since it was an OTT release. I’m grateful to the audiences for appreciating this film and my work so much.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films, ‘Lootcase’ is a black comedy crime film that had released on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)