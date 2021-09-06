Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Ahead of the release of his new medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', actor Mohit Raina opened up about how fortunate he feels to be a doctor's son.

"I have been very lucky as a kid. My father was a doctor. And he was posted on the outskirts of the villages of Kashmir. At the end of the day, when he used to come back, every night there was a single knock or more on the door of my house because of an emergency and he had to go back to see somebody or the other. He was always eager and ready even at the end of the day also to go and meet the patients and help them," he shared.

Speaking about the upcoming web series, it will depict the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that devastated the city on November 26, 2008.

In the project, Mohit will be seen essaying the role of a doctor.

"Whenever he (Mohit's father) would come back, I was fortunate enough to understand from his body language whether he was able to save the patient or help them in his capacity. So I guess I was fortunate enough to see and get inspired by the passion of the frontline workers from day one. And that has probably been showcased in the series as well which I am very fortunate enough to be a part of," Mohit added.

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on September 9. (ANI)

