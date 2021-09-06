it's not every day you spot Ayushmann Khurrana riding a bicycle like a commoner. So when we witnessed the star mounted on a stylish bicycle we could only wave at him. But what surprised us was the unmistakable helmet that Khurrana was wearing while enjoying a breezy ride. Khurrana who has been on a roll with one successful movie after another decided to promote hsi brother Aparshakti's film in a rather cool way!

We have already informed you that Ayushmann has finished shooting for his much-anticipated film Doctor G . The film with a peculiar name is based on a campus of a medical institute. Ayushmann will be essaying the role of Dr Uday Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film. ALSO READ: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Clocks 4 Years: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About His Social Drama That Broke Taboos with Its Storyline

Aparshakti Khurrana featuring ZEE5’s upcoming film Helmet is already out. The quirky title hints at the local slang for condoms which still is a taboo topic to discuss in our country. The story revolves around three individuals who decide to rob a truck that they believe is carrying cell phones. The twist in the tale arrives when the trio finds out that the truck carries condoms instead of cell phones!

