Beloved actor Jack Axelrod, known for his roles on General Hospital and Grey's Anatomy, passed away at 93. Axelrod's career spanned decades, gracing both the small and big screens with his talent. He carved a niche in the hearts of viewers with his memorable performances. Recognised for his versatility and dedication, Axelrod's contributions to the entertainment industry left an indelible mark. Grey's Anatomy Star Patrick Dempsey Reacts to 'Sexiest Man Alive of 2023' Title.

Jack Axelrod, 'General Hospital' and 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor, Dies at 93 https://t.co/A3qNMhtRSy — Variety (@Variety) December 17, 2023

