Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Universal Pictures presented an exclusive first look at the upcoming horror film 'M3GAN 2.0' at CinemaCon, showcasing a thrilling trailer that promises a battle between two formidable robotic women.

Deadline reported that the trailer, which was preceded by a dance performance by a troupe of Megans, opens with the titular character, 'M3GAN', acknowledging the flaws in her programming.

However, it soon becomes clear that a new, more powerful threat has emerged in the form of Amelia, a military-grade AI created using the same technology as M3GAN.

As Amelia's self-awareness grows, she becomes increasingly hostile towards humans, prompting M3GAN's creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), to resurrect the original AI and upgrade her abilities.

The stage is set for an epic showdown between the two robotic women, with the future of humanity hanging in the balance.

The film, which is a sequel to the 2022 hit 'M3GAN,' is directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper.

As per Deadline, James Wan serves as a producer, and Allison Williams joins the production team as a producer alongside Blumhouse.

'M3GAN 2.0' boasts an ensemble cast, including returning stars Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, and Violet McGraw, as well as newcomers Ivanna Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement.

The film is set to hit domestic cinemas on June 27, promising a thrilling and action-packed ride for horror fans. (ANI)

