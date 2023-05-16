Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Beauty, elegance and talent... Very few are blessed with these three qualities in the right measurement and veteran star Madhuri Dixit is a perfect example of it.

Her mesmerizing beauty, her pearl-like smile, her twitching of eyebrows, her words, and her charm evoke awe, inspiration, love and emotions of all sorts that can drive one's creativity to work at the optimum level.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Birthday: 5 Videos of the Actor Vibing to Punjabi Tunes That Prove He’s Ekdum Desi!.

The Bollywood diva made her acting debut with the 1984 film 'Abodh' opposite late Bengali actor Tapas Pal who passed away in 2020 after a cardiac arrest.

Although the film failed at the box office, Madhuri received appreciation for her performance.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Channels Her Inner Bond with Selfcare and No Makeup Selfie (View Post).

However, she came into the limelight with the superhit film 'Tezaab' in the year 1988 and after that was no looking back for her.

She went on to rule Bollywood with several hits one after another such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', 'Khalnayak' and many more.

Apart from her acting skills, Madhuri was also known for her outstanding dancing skills. Due to her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions, she is often referred to as the dancing queen of Bollywood.

She is a trained Kathak dancer and her dance numbers have set high standards and continue to be popular even today. Whether it's the foot-tapping beats or the graceful expressions, Madhuri has mesmerized the audience in various genres. Her ability to blend Indian classical dance elements with contemporary styles has made her dance performances even more captivating.

Madhuri shared a very strong bond with late choreographer Saro Khan and the duo created magic on-screen together by giving hits like 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,' 'Ek Do Teen', to name a few.

The duo has been a solid pillar to each other, as the success of the songs proved Khan's mettle as a choreographer, while Dixit won many hearts all over again.

"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji," she tweeted on Saroj Khan's death.

Some of her iconic dance numbers include 'Ek Do Teen', 'Chane Ke Khet Mein', 'Aaja Nachle', 'Dola Re Dola', 'Kay Sera Sera' and many more.

One of the biggest hits of her career was 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from the film 'Beta' due to which he got the title of 'Dhak Dhak Girl' in the 90s. Madhuri's sultry moves have remained unforgettable over the decades.

After the release of her superhit film 'Devdas' she apparently took a break from working in films to focus on her married life and later made her comeback with the film 'Aaja Nachle' in 2007.

She made her OTT debut with the series 'The Fame Game' last year which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

In the series, Madhuri played the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who suddenly disappears without a trace. Her disappearance prompts an investigation, which leads to detailed scrutiny of her life.

The family drama also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

In the year 2008, Madhuri was honoured with a Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award by the Government of India for her contribution to Indian cinema.

She has not only won the hearts of the audience with her performances but also with her charming smile and beautiful facial features. The actor ages like a fine wine. Madhuri Dixit's beauty goes beyond physical appearance; it encompasses her charisma and magnetic screen presence, making her an enduring icon in Indian cinema. Even at 56, she has maintained a sassy toned figure, giving beauty and fitness goals to everyone.

Madhuri frequently shares her beautiful pictures and videos on her social media which gets viral. On Instagram, she enjoys a massive fan following with more than 35.2 million followers.

Talking about her personal life, Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in the year 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

She shares a very healthy bond with her kids and husband and frequently shares cute videos and photos from their family diaries.

On her 56th birthday, her husband Shriram Nene took to his social media and dropped a video featuring images of the actor.

"To the woman who stole my heart and never let go. Happy birthday my love. You are the most amazing person I know, and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. Here's to many more happy returns of the day together," he wrote.

Apart from him, several B-town celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Malaika Arora extended heartfelt wishes.

Madhuri was recently seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)