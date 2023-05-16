Happy birthday, Vicky Kaushal! The talented actor, who’s known for his impeccable acting skills, turns 35 on May 16. An outsider in the industry, initially it was quite tough for him in the showbiz, but his sheer dedication proved that hard work never goes in vein. One of the most loved stars in Bollywood, Vicky also has this fun side to him which he often flashes on Instagram. He’s obsessed with Punjabi songs and his playlist is filled with them. Chhava: Rashmika Mandanna Cast Opposite Vicky Kaushal in Dinesh Vijan's Historical Drama - Reports.

Having said that, on his birthday today, we list five super entertaining reels shared by the actor on IG which scream he's a Punjabi munda from heart. Whether he's traveling by car or just in a casual mood, the actor at times turns this desi mahaul on which is epic. On that note, let’s check out videos of the actor vibing to Punjabi tracks that'll surely make you smile. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Find Ways to Divorce Each Other in This Entertaining Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Must Say, He's Badass Lip-Syncer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vickykaushal (@vickykaushalfansclub09)

Indeed, Kya Baat Hai!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Blast From the Past!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vickykaushal (@vickykaushalfansclub09)

Instant Dopamine Rush Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Our Punjabi Munda is Nailing It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simran Kaur Dhadli (@simirankaur_dhadli)

So, which clip from above one is your fave? Tell us in the comment section below. Meanwhile, on the work front, VK will be seen next in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film releases in theatres on June 2.

