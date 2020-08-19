New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): As she reminisced her last year's trip to Sri Lanka, Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday shared that the cooking class from the trip had helped her during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The 'Dil To Pagal hai' actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of her family with the Sir Lankan chefs that had given the cooking classes to her and her family.

"The Sri Lankan cooking class we took last year has definitely come in handy during this lockdown," she wrote along with the picture.

The 53-year-old actor further went on to ask her fans about the cuisine that they admire the most.

"What cuisine do you guys enjoy the most? #ExperiencesOverThings," she wrote.

The lockdown period had turned many foodies into self-learnt cooks with many, many Bollywood celebrities experimenting cooking different food items. (ANI)

