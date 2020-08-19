Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, leaving his family members and friends with fond memories and his fans with an unparalleled legacy of films. Today, one of Irrfan's good friends, Manav Kaul, took to his social media to share a few words about the departed soul. Manav visited Irrfan's resting place in the cemetery and clicked a pic. Sharing the pic, he poignantly wrote on Facebook, "I came to Mumbai with Irfan brother's number. Because of him, I got my first job in Mumbai in 'Banegi Apna Baat'. All my scenes were with him. Every time when the scene was over, it seemed that I have done a good job, but when I see the scene, I couldn't look away from Irfan Bhai's face. I don't know what he used to do, I just knew that his acting was different... from the beginning." Irrfan Khan Features in The Academy's Video On Celebration of Hope With Iconic Film Moments and Fans Can't Hold Back Their Tears.

Manav added in his post, "The last meeting with him was during the Screen Awards. On the backside, I was smoking cigarettes away from the glare of the show, then he also came to smoke cigarettes. Sharing cigarettes, I wanted to tell him a lot but in the end I just could say that 'Irfan bhai you are looking very beautiful'."

Manav added that when their gang of friends say Irrfan in Haasil and Maqbool, they went to watch the movies thrice just to watch Irrfan. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Rare Pics of the Late Actor, Pens a Hard-Hitting Note Defining the Ills of Bollywood (View Post).

Incidentally, Manav replaced Irrfan in the upcoming Prime series, Gormint, after his health worsened.

Check Out Manav Kaul's Post Here:

Irrfan's last released film was Angrezi Medium. The movie could not enjoy a long run in the theatres due to the pandemic.

Irrfan was suffering from cancer, which he was treated for in the UK for a year, prior to his return in February 2019. He died to a colon infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).