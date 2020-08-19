Popular singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai after testing positive for coronavirus. He was admitted after he complained of mild chest congestion but was shifted to ICU after his health deteriorated on August 14. The singer was put on life support and was said to be critical but on a path of recovery. The latest update on his health says that he is still in a critical health condition and is on the ventilator. Megastar Chiranjeevi Reveals SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Recovering, Reveals He Is In Touch With Singer's Sisters For Daily Health Updates (Watch Video).

ANI quoted hospital authorities in the latest update on the iconic singer's health in their tweet. It says, "Health of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical and is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU: MGM Healthcare, Chennai, Tamil Nadu." Check out the tweet below.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update:

Health of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical and is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU: MGM Healthcare, Chennai, Tamil Nadu — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Earlier, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi had conveyed in a video that the veteran playback singer was recovering and is responding to the treatment well. He also said that he was getting regular updates from his family members- Vasantha, Sailaja and Subhalekha Sudhakar (Sailaja's Husband and SP's Brother-in-Law). We wish SP Balasubrahmanyam, a speedy recovery. Stay tuned for updates.

