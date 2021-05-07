Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday shared a list of essential items to take care of health at home amid coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Hum Aapke Kain Koun' star put out a video on Instagram, in which she urged people to stay indoors.

"In the COVID-19 days, it is very essential to have these objects in the home. Hand sanitiser, thermometer, Pulse Oxy or Oximeter to measure the oxygen levels of patient, who is extremely ill and has cough or cold," she said.

"Gloves for each person, and if you are using homemade mask - then use two face masks or else one N 95 mask," she added.

Taking to the caption, the 'Kalank' actor wrote, "What's needed at home for COVID care?#StayHomeStaySafe."

Celebrity followers including Tiger Shroff and more than 31,000 fans liked the post, while many chimed into the comments section and left red heart emoticons in appreciation.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike. The cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

