New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): As she completed 36 years in Bollywood on Monday, Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit treated her fans with a video of her reactions on her debut film 'Abodh.'

The 'Devdas' actor took to Twitter to share a short teaser of her video reel where she is seen talking about her journey in the film industry and reacting to some of the scenes from her debut flick.

"This day back in 1984 I started my journey in Bollywood with Abodh. Join me as I look back at some of the scenes - http://bit.ly/36YearsOfAbodh," she tweeted.

"I've had the privilege of working with some very talented people over the years & I'm grateful for all the love #36YearsInBollywood," she added.

She later started a chat session with her fans on Twitter as a mark of celebration of her 36 years in Bollywood.

"Like all other milestones celebrating this one too with you all. Thank you for being a part of my journey over the last #36YearsInBollywood. I'll be available here on Twitter for some time to chat with you guys. So let's do this... #AskMD," she tweeted.

The full video of Madhuri's reactions to the scene from her debut flick 'Abodh' has been shared on her YouTube account. (ANI)

