Actor Rana Daggubati married his fiance Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. With only close friends and family in attendance, the newlyweds sure did have the best day of their life and the pictures all say it all. Both Rana and Miheeka wore colour co-ordinated outfits in cream and gold and looked picture perfect at their nuptials. And now, the couple was clicked at their post-marriage rituals where they both looked radiant while performing the Satyanarayan puja at Rana's house. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Pics: Here Are the Inside Photos from Tollywood Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony!.

While Rana was seen sporting a white mundu and a white shirt, Miheeka wore what looks like a beige saree with a heavily embroidered shawl and chunky jewellery, along with her while chooda, for the puja that took place at the Daggubati residence. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Bride's Entire Wedding Wardrobe Should Be Bookmarked By Every Girl Out There (View Pics).

Check Out The Picture Below:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rana and Miheeka's pre-wedding rituals began on August 4 with the pellikoduku ceremony at Rana's place and Mata Ki Chowki, Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies at the Bajaj household. The couple's wedding also took place with both South-Indian as well as Marwari ceremonies. We wish Rana and Miheeka a happy married life.

