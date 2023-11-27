Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais attended the awards ceremony of the 6th Moonwhite International Film Festival in Mumbai.

Many celebrities including devotional singer Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, singer Agam Kumar Nigam, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, Dilraj Kaur, Pandit Suvashit Raj, director Sudhir Attawar registered their presence in this ceremony.

Ramesh Bais graced the event as Chief guest on Sunday. He congratulated Devashish Sargam Raj for organizing such a wonderful film festival and awards function. He also congratulated all the award winners on his behalf.

The lamp was lit by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Jaspinder Narula, Devashish Sargam Raj, Anup Jalota, Shipra Raj and Pandit Suvashit Raj. Then the program started after the national anthem. The Kannada film Mrityorma received four awards, in which the award for Best Director Sudhir Attavar, Best Film and Best Actress was given to Nivedita. Singer Agam Kumar Nigam received the Life Time Achievement Award. Legendary lyricist Sameer Anjaan was also honoured.

Anup Jalota performed bhajans and songs, he created an atmosphere by singing life-filled 'Teri Aankhen'. He also sang his famous bhajan 'Aisi Laagi Lagan'. Agam Kumar Nigam entertained the audience by singing "Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe", "Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki" and "Badi Mastani Hai Meri Mehbooba". Singer and performer Laila from Georgia sang "Humne To Loot Liya" in a different way, also presented some international songs and won everyone's heart with her singing and performance. Dancer Rishika presented an excellent classical dance on the song "Mohe Panghat Pe".

The documentary film No Water, which tells the true story of a village in Nashik, Maharashtra where people are deprived of clean drinking water, was also honoured.

Padmashri Anup Jalota expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Governor Ramesh Bais for coming to this program and saying many inspiring things. He talked about the importance of singing songs like old songs and also talked about making films for children.

Singer and jury member of this festival, Jaspinder Narula said, "this festival is the dream of Devashish Sargam Raj and he has got a lot of support from Anup Jalota in organizing such an event, he has the blessings of his parents. I have been associated with Moon White Films International Film Festival for the last 5 years, I pray to God that Devashish gets a lot of success."

Devashish Sargam Raj, founder and director of Moonwhite Films International Film Festival, said that "This is the sixth year of this festival and we all are very happy. It was a matter of good fortune for us that the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais came to our awards ceremony and encouraged us all, many thanks to him." (ANI)

