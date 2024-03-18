Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): As audiences eagerly await the much-awaited film's release, building more excitement, the makers of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' dropped a heartfelt melody 'Mirza' from the film today.

'Maidaan' revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football.

Also Read | Meetha Raghunath Ties Knot, Tamil Actress Shares Beautiful Pics On Insta.

Saregama India took to its official Instagram handle and treated fans with song video along with a caption, which read, "Khushi ka maahol bann gaya hai, kyunki ghar aa gaya hai #Mirza. #Mirza - Song Out Now. #Maidaan - releasing this eid."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4qCaEBy65g/

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan and Fallout on Amazon Prime, Henry Cavill’s Argylle on AppleTV+ & More.

The song portrays a blissful connection between Ajay Devgn and Priyamani. Sung by Richa Sharma and Javed Ali, Mirza is composed by AR Rahman and written by Manoj Muntashir.

Recently, the makers unveiled the intriguing trailer of the film.

The trailer shows Ajay Devgn's character working hard to bring India's football game to the world map. In the trailer, he can be seen building a team, including young men from slums, and training them to make it big globally.

"We aren't the largest country, neither the richest. Half of the world doesn't know us. Football can create our identity because the whole world plays football. So, India needs to focus on making a world-class team for the next 10 years," Ajay said in the trailer's voice over.

Sharing the trailer's link, Ajay on Instagram wrote, "A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all... Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life! #MaidaanTrailer Out Now!"'Maidaan' trailer reminded moviegoers of films like SRK's 'Chak De! India' and Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'.

In both films, SRK and Akshay played hockey coaches and helped their teams register a historic win.

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)