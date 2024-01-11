Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): On Thursday, the makers of 'Main Atal Hoon' unveiled the film's new song 'Hindu Tan-Man'.

Kailash Kher lent his voice to the song, which is a beautiful rendition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's popular poem 'Hindu Tan-Man'.

The film is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi.

Sharing the track's link, Tripathi took to Instagram and wrote, "Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji ki jiss kavita ko apne diya hai pyaar,pesh hai uss #HinduTanMan ka surila andaaz! Song out now. #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024."

The former Prime Minister harboured a deep love for literature and had authored several poems.

Recounting he narrated the poems in the film, Tripathi told ANI, "I have narrated Atal ji's poems in the film but it is not exactly in the same way he did...The essence has been maintained, there are pauses at some places, but a slight twist has been done. In the film, at some places, the poem is also recited in the voice of Atal ji."

He added, "This is the story of a child from Bateshwar who later becomes a poet and politician named Atal Bihari Vajpayee and becomes the Prime Minister. During research on this movie, I have found that a man should be people's leader from within. It is not possible for someone to like everyone's ideology. There should be agreement even in disagreements, people can criticise me also and I will accept it."

'Main Atal Hoon' is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. It will be out in theatres on January 19. (ANI)

