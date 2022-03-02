Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): On the occasion of her mother Joyce Arora's birthday, Malaika Arora penned a sweet wish for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika wrote, "Arora family backbone ... our Momsy... happy birthday @joycearora ... love you ... ps( n the coolest of them all)."

Alongside the note, she dropped an adorable picture with her mother.

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, too, shared a heartwarming wish for her "birth giver" on her Instagram handle.

"Happy birthday birth giver There is no one like you mama ... you are loved more than you can imagine my crazy ol lady ! Hahahaha! I love you @joycearora," she posted.

Amrita also shared a throwback picture in which the sister duo can be seen sharing smiles with each other. (ANI)

