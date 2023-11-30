Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Actor Malvika Raaj, best known for playing the young Poo in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", on Thursday married entrepreneur Pranav Bagga in Goa.

The actor shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony held at a luxury hotel on her official Instagram account.

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi Set To Kick Off Romantic Film Shoot in Mumbai!.

"Our Hearts are full of love and gratitude #MalusLoveBug #Married #Forevemine," Raaj captioned the series of photographs.

For the nuptials, the bride opted for a honey-gold embroidered lehenga and the groom chose an embroidered sherwani of the same colour.

Also Read | The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on ‘Generational Trauma’ Rooted in Maternal Influence from Kris Jenner and Grandma MJ.

Raaj, also known for action film "Squad", announced her engagement to Bagga in August.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)