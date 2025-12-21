Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): Superstar Mammootty is set to collaborate with the director Khalid Rahman after 'Unda' for the next project.

Produced under the banner of Cubes Entertainment, the production banner responsible for the blockbuster 'Marco', Mammootty's next film will be produced by Shareef Muhammed.

Cubes Entertainment shared the announcement of Mammootty's upcoming film on their Instagram handle on Sunday.

While sharing the announcement through a tributary video for Mammootty, Cubes Entertainment wrote, "From Bloodbath to Beastland. Now it's time for the BIG BANG. A TRIBUTE TO THE BIG 'M'. Cubes Entertainments Production #3 MAMMOOKKA x KHALID RAHMAN x SHAREEF MUHAMMED."

The details about the project are currently under wraps. Mammootty and Khalid Rahman are set to collaborate after 'Unda', which was released in 2019.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also starred Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Mammootty was recently seen in the film 'Kalamkaval', which was directed by Jithin K Jose. The music was composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

The film is produced by George Sebastian under the banner of Mammootty Kompany. (ANI)

