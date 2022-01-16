New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Mammootty has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, the 70-year-old star shared the news and said that he has a "light fever".

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Is Proud of Hubby Virat Kohli's Growth as She Recalls How His Journey Began in 2014, Calls Him 'Limitless' (View Post).

He wrote, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care."

Mammootty had been filming for his upcoming project tentatively titled 'CBI 5'. He joined the sets on December 11, 2021.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar's Health Worsens, Nobody Allowed to Meet Her as She's Under Supervision of Doctors.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film 'Bheeshma Parvam' is all set to release on February 24, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)