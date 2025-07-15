Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The trailer of Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Mandala Murders' was unveiled on Tuesday.

Directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, 'Mandala Murders' also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary.

As per the makers, 'Mandala Murders' is set "in the quaint, mysterious town of Charandaspur, where two detectives unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society."

Sharing his experience directing the show, Gopi Puthran said, "From the start, our goal with Mandala Murders was to create a world that feels unknown yet grounded -- where every truth has layers and every answer leads to more questions. Crafting the tension, weaving in symbolism, and watching this brilliant cast bring it to life has been incredibly rewarding."

Vaani, who essays the role of an investigating officer, also opened up about her experience.

She said, "Collaborating with Gopi Sir on Mandala Murders is a masterclass in storytelling. His unparalleled ability to weave gritty realism with psychological depth transforms every scene into a layered experience. Gopi Sir doesn't just direct crime thrillers; he immerses you in a world where every character's motive is a mystery, every symbol holds a secret. Working alongside him isn't just inspiring, it's a journey into the heart of nuanced, atmospheric storytelling that redefines the genre."

The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF's creative partnership, following 'The Railway Men' in 2023. It will be out on July 25. (ANI)

