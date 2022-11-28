Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to return as his iconic character Bhiku Mhatre from the film 'Satya'.

The 'Special 26' actor will be reprising Bhiku Mhatre's role in the song 'Kudi Meri' which also features Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali Khan is All Set to Make His Big Bollywood Debut with … – Latest Tweet by BombayTimes.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared a poster of the song on his Instagram which he captioned, "Meet #BhikuMahtre 2.0 soon! Dance to the tunes of #KudiMeri this season. Song out on 1st December only on @hitz.music.official."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clf8CyEvXHZ/?next=%2F

Also Read | Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Convinced Makers To Bring Henry Cavill on Board!.

Recently, the makers unveiled a short teaser of the song which reminds the tune of 1998's super hit track 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' from the film 'Satya'.

'Kudi Meri' will be out on December 1, 2022.

Soon after the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor shared the news, fans swamped the comment section, dropped heart and fire emoticons, and shared their excitement.

"Mumbai ka kinggg," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Gazab sir gazab leg reha bilkul mafia."

Meanwhile, Manoj is currently working on producers Vinod Bhanushali and Suparn Varma's next untitled courtroom drama film.

The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like 'Aspirants', 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', 'Flames', etc.

Speaking about the new film, Manoj Bajpayee earlier said, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shooting today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)