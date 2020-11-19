Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned his social media followers about an imposter operating a fake Twitter profile in his name.

On his verified account, the 51-year-old actor shared a screenshot of the fake handle which shows his photo from the 2018 film "Bhonsle" as the display picture.

"This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter," Bajpayee wrote on the microblogging site.

In the past, actors including Sonu Sood and Raveena Tandon have also called out unverified Twitter accounts in their name.

Bajpayee was last seen in this year's Diwali release "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a gap of over eight months as theatres across India were shut owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Bajpayee will next be seen in the second season of "The Family Man", an Amazon Prime Video series.

