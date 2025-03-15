Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Award-winning writer and actor Manu Rishi Chadha recently held a special session for students at Actor Prepares, a leading acting school founded by veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The session provided aspiring actors with valuable insights into the art of performance.

While speaking to ANI, Chadha described his experience as being similar to that of a teacher and also expressed the joy he felt while interacting with young actors.

"It felt just like being a teacher. I was very happy. You always get good energy from young students, and it reminds you of the time when you had many questions," he said.

"I might have come to give a masterclass, but I completely merged with them. Actors come prepared, but sometimes teachers come too prepared, which makes it less fun. So, I decided to come as an actor rather than as a teacher, and that made our understanding truly beautiful," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kher's institute, 'Actor Prepares,' took to its Instagram account to share glimpses of the session.

Best known for his roles in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ankhon Dekhi, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Mirzapur, Chadha shared his industry experience and the importance of skill development and on-set behaviour.

Recently, Anupam's acting institute completed 20 years since its inception.

Based in Mumbai, 'Actor Prepares' is an acting institute which was established by actor Anupam Kher in 2005. Actress Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan are some of the many notable alumni of this school, as per the 'Actor Prepares' websaite. (ANI)

