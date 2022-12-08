Even though Hollywood star Margo Robbie's next appearance as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe is currently undetermined, the actor has revealed that she wants a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance story when she does return as the anti-hero. According to Variety, an American media company, during her Babylon press tour she told ComicBook.com that she's been trying to get the queer romance off the ground for years in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Babylon Trailer: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva’s Grand Spectacle on Hollywood To Release in Theatres on December 23 – Watch.

"I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too," Robbie said. When asked if she has an actor in mind to play Poison Ivy, she responded, "Honestly... I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it," reported Variety. Robbie started her run as Harley Quinn in David Ayer's Suicide Squad before reprising the character in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: From Bucky’s Arm to John Cena-Margot Robbie in MCU, Marvel Fans Tweet Interesting Easter Eggs They Found in James Gunn Special! (Spoiler Alert).

The actor's Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, is now in charge of DC Studios along with Peter Safran, so it seems likely Robbie's Harley will return at some point given how much Gunn outspokenly loves the character and Robbie's performance as her. However, next time Harley Quinn returns to the big screen, Robbie won't be the one playing her because Lady Gaga has been cast into the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix for the highly anticipated Joker sequel, officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux, set to open in theatres October 4, 2024, as per Variety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)