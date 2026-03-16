Washington DC [US], March 16 (ANI): Singer-actor Mariah Carey has hinted at special plans to mark the 25th anniversary of her 2001 film 'Glitter', including a possible deluxe reissue of its soundtrack, according to People.

During a recent interview with Variety, Carey shared that preparations are underway to celebrate the milestone of the film, which was loosely inspired by her life story.

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"There are plans for a deluxe and a reissue, or maybe just one, I don't know. We're getting on top of it. I'm excited about it," Carey said, according to People.

The film, which was released on September 21, 2001, struggled at the box office and earned about USD 5.3 million worldwide. Its release came just days after the September 11 attacks, a period that deeply impacted the entertainment industry and public sentiment.

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Over the years, however, fans have revisited the project with renewed appreciation. In 2018, the #JusticeForGlitter campaign went viral, helping the film's soundtrack climb into the iTunes Top 10 albums chart nearly 17 years after its original release, according to People.

Reflecting on the film's legacy, Carey admitted that she initially viewed the project negatively. "I used to hate it. I used to be so like, 'Why did I do that?'" she said, calling it a "disastrous flop" that arrived during a difficult period in her life.

She added that her feelings have since changed. "And then, you know, it became something that I really loved, and it just sort of took on its own thing."

Earlier this year, Carey also spoke about her long career in a Billboard cover story, ahead of being honoured as the 2026 Person of the Year by MusiCares. Despite her achievements -- including 19 No. 1 hits and multiple Grammy wins -- Carey said she does not personally refer to herself as a legend.

"Everybody has their own little meanings for what things they say," she said. "But I don't call myself a legend. I'm just still working, still trying hard," according to People. (ANI)

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