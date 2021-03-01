Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Actor Mark Ruffalo won his first Golden Globe award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television' for HBO's 'I Know This Much Is True'.

The role, in which Ruffalo plays identical twins, one of whom suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, also brought him an Emmy last fall, and another nomination at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ruffalo had been nominated for Golden Globe awards three times before: for best actor in a comedy or musical for the 2014 movie 'Infinitely Polar Bear', best actor in a TV movie or miniseries for 'The Normal Heart' and best-supporting actor in a movie for 2014's 'Foxcatcher', as former University of Wisconsin-Madison wrestling coach David Schultz.

Meanwhile, Aaron Sorkin bagged the award for 'Best Screenplay, Motion Picture' for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.

The film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.

'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)