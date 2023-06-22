Los Angeles [US], June 22 (ANI): Musician Orville Peck has decided to postpone his upcoming shows as he wants to focus on his mental and physical health.

The 'Dead of Night' hitmaker shared the update via social media on Wednesday, expressing his regrets and hopes that his fanbase could understand the "incredibly difficult decision," Variety reported.

"This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've come to realize that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best," Peck wrote in his post.

"My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted," he added.

The note continued, "Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand."

The masked star began his summer Bronco tour dates on Tuesday with a sold-out show at New York City's Theater at Madison Square Garden, and was scheduled to make stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Asbury Park, Indianapolis, Omaha, Kansas City and more before concluding the 11-date run at the Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company in New Mexico on August 10.

Peck recently performed at the Coachella, Stagecoach and Boston Calling music festivals. His last headlining tour was in 2021 for his debut album 'Pony'. (ANI)

