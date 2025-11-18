Actor Mason Gooding is set to star in the action film Last Resort, which will be directed by Luis Prieto, reported Deadline. The film is currently in production. ‘Scream 7’: Mason Gooding Set To Return As Chad Meeks-Martin? Here’s What We Know.

The script of the film is written by Eric Champnella and Grant Thompson.

Mason Gooding to Lead Action-Packed Thriller Set at a Spring Break Resort

The movie is set at a resort filled with college kids on spring break. When Cartel killers take over the resort, a 25-year-old freshman, former Marine (Gooding), must overcome his crushing PTSD to save his friends and stay alive. The film is currently shooting in Spain.

As for Gooding, the actor recently starred in the Screen Gems horror-romantic comedy Heart Eyes, which premiered on Valentine's Day 2025.

Mason Gooding Stars as Former Marine Battling PTSD in High-Stakes Action Movie

He will soon be seen in Gregg Araki's I Want Your Sex opposite Olivia Wilde and Netflix's 72 Hours alongside Kevin Hart, according to Deadline.

The actor is also all set to reprise the role in Scream 7.

The new film in the slasher series is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. For Scream 7, the actor joins Neve Campbell, alongside new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace and Sam Rechner. Mason Gooding All Set to Reprise His Role in 'Scream 7'.

Kevin Williamson, who penned the original Scream that hit theatres in 1996, is helming the new movie from a script by Guy Busick, as reported by Deadline.