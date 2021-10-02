Los Angeles, Oct 2 (PTI) American playwright and screenwriter Matthew Lopez will tackle the adaptation of Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel "Red, White & Royal Blue".

Lopez, who won a Tony award for his Broadway play "The Inheritance", will make his directorial debut with the LGBTQ+ romance drama, which comes from Amazon Studios, reported Variety.

McQuiston's book, which was published in 2019, is about a star-crossed power couple — the Latine character of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the president of the United States, and his relationship with Prince Henry, grandson of the Queen of England.

Lopez also rewrote a draft of the script by Ted Malawer in addition to being tapped to direct the film.

Berlanti/Schechter Films' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the movie with Michael McGrath serving as executive producer.

Lopez is currently penning the script for a remake of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner's 1992 movie "The Bodyguard" for Warner Bros.

