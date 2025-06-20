Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): 'War 2' is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. To match the expectations of the viewers, Ayan revealed how he focused on crafting the storyline of War 2 because he wanted a conflict that was big enough to pit two icons of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

According to the press note shared by the makers, Ayan opened up about the responsibility of continuing the 'War' franchise after the prequel emerged as a massive hit at the box office.

"It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it. I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film. You can't have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise. One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars of our country go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more. As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself into delivering this feeling," said Ayan Mukerjee as quoted in a press note.

He adds, "Everything about War 2 has been crafted with a lot of planning to elevate the theatrical experience of the audience. The maximum time spent was on the action set pieces and crafting the storyline and the conflict, which was needed to mount the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR," as quoted in a press note.

Ayan calls 'War 2' a film that celebrates the might of Indian cinema as it brings Hrithik and NTR together for a jaw-dropping, adrenaline-pumping theatrical experience.

The director says, "War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces. We were aware of the expectations this pairing would set in the minds of their fans and the audience, and every second was spent thinking of how to give them an experience of a lifetime when they sit in the theatres," as quoted in a press note.

War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller 'War,' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. (ANI)

