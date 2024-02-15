Washington DC [US], February 15 (ANI): American actress and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke unveiled a new single titled 'Missing Out', which is set to be featured on her upcoming album 'Chaos Angel', reported People.

'Chaos Angel', her third album, is set for release on May 31. Hawke, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, also released a music video for the new single.

In the music video, directed by Alex Ross Perry, Maya seemingly has an identity crisis as her face is cropped into characters in old film and TV clips.

"Didn't think I'd get in/So I didn't apply/Now I'm a drunk hanger-on," she sings. "Hitting on the younger guy/I buy booze for the Ivy League/With my television salary/They think they look up to me hah."

"There was actually a girl who went to Brown, where my brother goes to college, and we were all going around saying what our wish was for ourselves. She said, I want to write the next great American novel. It was the moment where I felt older than everyone because I laughed so hard," Hawke said in a press release.

She added, "I was like, 'You are so far down the wrong track!' Wish to write a novel. That would be a miracle. Don't wish to write the next great American novel, that's a nightmare! It made me feel I actually am a different place in my life than these people I was around. It totally inspired this whole song."

Chaos Angel will follow the release of Maya's 2022 album MOSS and 2020's Blush.

In October, Maya collaborated with her father Ethan on a cover of Willie Nelson's 'We Don't Run', which originally appeared on his 1996 album 'Spirit'. The track was featured on the cover album Light in the Attic & Friends.

In December, Maya shared the acting tip her father had given her during an interview with People at the Maestro movie premiere in L.A.

"I like to do a thing where in every part that I play, plant a seed of truth, like some kind of little secret," said Maya as she discussed playing the role of Jamie Bernstein in Maestro -- the daughter of American conductor Leonard Bernstein and Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre.

"Actually, my dad taught me this, just to put some kind of thing about the character that speaks to who you really are and sneak some secret message to somebody in your life or to yourself or to your shrink or whatever it is into each job you do."

She added of her character, "This one definitely had plenty of space for that, " reported People. (ANI)

