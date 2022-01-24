Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): American singer-actor Meat Loaf's wife, Deborah Aday, recently discussed the late rocker's final moments and offered some details about their love story following his death at age 74.

A representative for the musician, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday had confirmed on Friday that he died surrounded by his wife and daughters, Pearl and Amanda, along with close friends.

Speaking exclusively to People magazine just days after losing her husband, Deborah described the grief she's experiencing after seeing her husband take "his last breath."

"The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words. I've always called him by his given name because I didn't see him as 'Meat.' I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world," she told the outlet.

She added, "He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world. As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband."

Aday and Meat Loaf had tied the knot in 2007 and were together in marriage for about 15 years before his death.

While discussing the nature of their relationship, she noted that he was a "hugger" who always made sure to tell her how much he loved her every single day.

She explained, "I waited until later in life to get married because I was waiting for the right man. And oh boy, was he ever the right man for me! I realize how blessed I am to have shared my life with such an incredible person. He didn't hesitate to let me know how much I was appreciated, and often sweetly told me, 'You're a good wife.' I will miss hearing that."

She concluded her lengthy statement to the outlet by noting that their life together was "an adventure" and described the immense pain she feels right now over his death. However, she also made sure to note that her heart is also full of "love and glory" over what they shared while he was around.

As per Fox News, in a separate statement to the outlet, Meat Loaf's daughter, Amanda explained that her father was a "complex man with a lot of passion." She also explained that, although he was a rock icon on stage, once he got home, he was every bit the responsible father one would expect. (ANI)

