New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Actor Medha Rana, best known for her roles in "London Files" and "Friday Night Plan", has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Border 2" and will feature alongside Varun Dhawan.

Also starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Pandey, "Border 2" is a sequel to the blockbuster film "Border", which chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It also emerged as the highest-grossing film during its release.

"Border 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is directed by Anurag Singh. The film is set to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026.

Production banner T Series shared the update on its official Instagram handle on Monday. The post featured the picture of Rana.

The caption read, "Every story finds its people. We're happy to welcome #MedhaRana to the #Border2 family as the female lead opposite #VarunDhawan. Get ready for a monumental saga of courage and patriotism, as 'Border 2' arrives in cinemas on January 23, 2026."

Rana made her acting debut with "London Files". The series was released in 2022 and also starred Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. She also featured alongside Babil Khan in 2023's series "Friday Night Plan".

