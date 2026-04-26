Los Angeles [US], April 26 (ANI): Rapper-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has called it quits with NBA star Klay Thompson, several months after they took their relationship public.

According to People, Megan Thee Stallion, in a statement, confirmed their breakup and accused Thompson of "infidelity."

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"I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity," the statement read.

This came shortly after the rapper had shared a scathing post on social media, appearing to be accusing the basketball player of cheating.

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"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got "cold feet". Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be "monogamous"???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one.. bye yall," Megan wrote.

The couple earlier seemed in good spirits, as the rapper regularly posted their pictures on social media.

Earlier in February, Megan revealed how Klay Thompson showered her with lavish gifts, including a tropical getaway and a USD 200k Bentley on her birthday, as per Page Six.

Megan and Thompson's romance began last summer, with the duo confirming their relationship in July 2025.

They made their red carpet debut at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City.

Speaking to People, Megan shared, "Well, I don't want to tell anybody to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to. I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest."

Prior to dating Thompson, Megan was linked to Chicago Bulls star Torrey Craig. (ANI)

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