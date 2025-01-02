Los Angeles [US], January 2 (ANI): Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently surprised her fans by rejoining Instagram nearly after a hiatus of five years.

Marking the arrival of 2025, Meghan launched her own Instagram account with the username @meghan, as per PEOPLE. Her first post is a black-and-white video of herself at the beach.

In the video, she can be seen writing "2025" in the sand before smiling and running back off-camera.

She also updated her profile picture to a black-and-white shot of herself smiling.

The update comes over two years after Meghan hinted that she was getting back on Instagram in conversation with The Cut. "Do you want to know a secret?" she said in a wide-ranging interview published in August 2022. "I'm getting back... on Instagram."

Although Meghan "would relay she was no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram" later in the interview, she's maintained a presence on the platform in the past.

Before she married Prince Harry in 2018, the Suits star had 3 million followers on an Instagram account under her own name as well as lifestyle blog The Tig. She shut down her beloved blog in April 2017, a few months before she and Harry got engaged, and deleted her social media pages the following January, according to PEOPLE.

Meghan and Harry launched a separate Instagram page, @SussexRoyal, where they shared their own updates separate from those of William and Kate. The @SussexRoyal Instagram account stopped being updated after the couple stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.

The page remains online, though comments have since been disabled. That April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched what became The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit arm of their larger Archewell organization, which would grow to include Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, their production hubs. (ANI)

