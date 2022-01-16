Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.

According to Fox News, the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light on Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, reported a news outlet.

Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but they were not hurt. Police have not released the victim's name, but Quality Control, the rapper's record label, confirmed it was him. No arrests have been made.

Beaubien is best known for his song 'M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)'. Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

As per Fox News, reports suggest that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago. (ANI)

