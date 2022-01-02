Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): The much-in-love couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were joined by friends as they celebrated New Year 2022 together.

The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, were dressed to the nines for their New Year's celebration.

People magazine spotted one of Harvey's IG stories in which she shared a boomerang video of herself and Jordan.

"Babydaddy," she wrote alongside the clip.

The duo was also joined by several friends for the New Year's party.

Harvey shared another fun clip to her Instagram Story with the group, writing "Bringing in the new year with my girls."

Jordan celebrated his one-year anniversary with Harvey in November, after making the relationship Instagram official in January.

A source told People magazine back in February of their relationship "They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart. When they don't travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael."

Jordan then told the outlet in April why it was the first time he's been so public about his love life.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy," he said at the time.

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work," Jordan added. (ANI)

