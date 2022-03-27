Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): After learning the shocking news of the demise of 'Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, Miley Cyrus decided to dedicate her next show to her late friend.

As per Billboard, Hawkins died suddenly on Friday in Bogota, Colombia, just hours before the Foo Fighters were set to play Festival Estereo Picnic. He was 50.

Cyrus turned to social media with a series of tweets to her fans to share her feelings.

"Brazil .... I've had a really emotionally and physically stressful last few days," she wrote. "After having altitude sickness, my plane was struck by lightening & the first person I spoke to after the flight has now passed away... when I got to where I was going I had bronchitis!"

"I always feel better when I am honest. To be real I just want tonight's show to be PERFECT for you... but I know none of you have ever loved me for being perfect ... it's actually been the opposite. You've loved me thru all of my past struggles and I know you'll support me now," she said.

Cyrus admitted, "My mind wants to run.... But my heart and soul WOULD NEVER leave Brazil without giving you the best show possible. It isn't aligned with my values to not stick to my word. I promised you a SHOW & there will be one! There is so much to celebrate and be excited about... I am just feeling heart broken & "human" today.... But I am putting on my super hero suit and going to be strong not only for YOU but for ME! I want to live my truth AND MY MESSAGE! Never give up!"

"Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins," Cyrus announced. "The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I've got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let's do it."

After the show, Miley shared pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "#ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE FINALE! THANK YOU BRAZIL FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT! #DedicatedToTaylorHawkins @gucci @alessandro_michele."

She also shared a peek of her tribute to Hawkins on her Instagram Story.

A longtime fan of the Foo Fighters, Cyrus recently worked with Hawkins to lay down the drums for her Billy Idol collaboration 'Night Crawling' from her 2021 rock crossover record 'Plastic Hearts'.

Cyrus and the Foo Fighters were also both headliners at the recent Lollapalooza Chile festival, playing on March 19 and 18, respectively. (ANI)

