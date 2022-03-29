Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Age is just a number and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman continues to prove so, this time through his mother.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor shared pictures and videos of his 83-years-old aai, Usha Soman, learning how to ride the cycle again, almost after 25 years.

In the caption, he wrote, "Aai cycling after about 25 years! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly. Not bad for 83 years."

The post flooded with likes and love-filled comments.

"My cuties," Milind's wife Ankita Konwar wrote.

"It was so nice to meet you all on the beach today. Your aai riding this cycle at this age is such an inspiration for all of us," a social media user commented.

Milind continues to share fitness videos of himself and of his family members on his Instagram handle. For her 81st birthday in 2020, his aai marked the special day by doing pushups. (ANI)

