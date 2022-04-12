New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Singer Millind Gaba has exchanged engagement rings with his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal.

The 'Yaar Mod Do' singer took to his Instagram handle to share the first pictures from his lavish engagement ceremony that took place on Monday evening.

Also Read | Project K: Deepika Padukone Reaches Hyderabad For Next Schedule of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film.

While Millind looked dapper in a black suit, Pria looked stunning in a silver sequined gown which she accessorized with heavy jewellery and smokey eye makeup look.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several artists including actor Prince Narula, singer Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar and others.

Also Read | RRR Director SS Rajamouli Walks the Tightrope Over Who Stole the Show in Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Film.

The couple who is set to tie the knot on April 16, have dated for more than four years.

Pria, who is a fashion blogger is the elder sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)