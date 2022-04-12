RRR has become one of the biggest blockbusters. Not long after Jr NTR was questioned about Ram Charan walking away with all the accolades, director S.S. Rajamouli was also asked if he feels the same way. When asked about Ram Charan stealing the show in 'RRR,' the master filmmaker stated that the duo justified their respective roles equally. "It breaks my heart to think of crediting one of them for the movie's success," Rajamouli said. RRR Box Office Collection Week 3: Hindi Version of Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Film Stands at a Total of Rs 235.09 Crore in India!

"People believe this is because Jr NTR is already well-known for his acting abilities, and Ram Charan's appearance in 'RRR' came as a surprise element. But, as a filmmaker, I know how much effort both of them have put into the subject." RRR’s Naatu Naatu Full Video Song Out! Ram Charan, Jr NTR Are Electrifying in This Telugu Number – WATCH.

"In fact, I cannot imagine any other Indian actor in Bheem's role, because it has a multilayered idiosyncrasy, which NTR alone is capable of carrying," the 'Simhadri' director stated. Earlier during the 'RRR' Hindi success meet, NTR was asked to comment on Ram Charan stealing the show but Charan quickly stepped in and heaped praise on NTR.

