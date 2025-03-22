Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): After 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', Neeraj Pandey is back with another gripping and highly anticipated crime drama, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'. It tells a fascinating story of crime, power, and law enforcement set in early 2000s Kolkata.

The gripping narrative, co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty, delves into crime, corruption, and political influence, with a determined police officer striving to restore justice.

Speaking to ANI, director Debatma Mandal shared his working experience with the cast of the series, saying, "It was great working experience with the stalwarts of the industry....Our idea was to get the best actors from Bengal as we were making a story on it and we wanted to work with the best talents and with God's grace we got them for the series.

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, this follow-up to Neeraj Pandey's 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' (2022) features an ensemble cast of Bengali cinema stalwarts, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty added, "I spoke to the casting directors, and they sent me the script. I auditioned and did not get a reply for two weeks; I thought I didn't get the part. I was overwhelmed on the first day of the shoot. I am a big fan of Neeraj sir, and it's been a beautiful journey."

Actress Aakanksha Singh said that very few actors get an opportunity to work on projects in different languages, "I feel blessed to be part of projects in different languages... I crave good work, and I hope 'khakee' opens new doors for me..."

Jeet Madnani was willing to work on a Hindi project for quite some time, "For quite some time, I was willing to work on a Hindi project, and when Neeraj came with this opportunity, I took it up as it was something I was waiting for so long."

Earlier, Chitrangda Singh, who plays Nibedita, shared her enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I think I was instantly in love with Nibedita. People sometimes live such opposite lives, and I find such characters very interesting. Emotionally complex roles, where strengths, weaknesses, love, and pain intertwine, intrigue me the most. When I first heard about Nibedita, I knew I had to play her."

She further elaborated on how life experiences shape an actor, saying, "Being a mother has made me more emotionally mature. The responsibilities that come with it enrich you as an actor. The so-called burdens of life help us bring depth to our characters."

Chitrangda Singh summed up the takeaway from the show, saying, "Acting is not just about glamour; it requires passion and resilience. If you have that, you can survive in this industry."

A unique aspect of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is its all-Bengali star cast in a Hindi-language series.The show marks the first collaboration between Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, with Jeet portraying an IPS officer and Prosenjit reportedly playing a powerful politician.

The series has already garnered attention for its intense storyline and powerhouse performances.

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

