Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): After a long hiatus, actor Minissha Lamba is back on screens with rom-com 'Badtameez Dil'.

The show revolves around two polar opposite individuals in love and their journey of figuring life together. It gives us a peek into the complexities of human relationships and love, with lots of twists and turns. Featuring Riddhi Dogra and Barun Sobti in significant roles, the series stars Minissha, essaying the role of Ridhi's ebullient sister, Hailey.

Also Read | Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Cuteness Alert! Dharmendra Dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' at Grandson's Sangeet Ceremony! (Watch Video).

Sharing details about her character and love for rom-com genre, Minissha said, "My look (in the show) is what I relate to. Smart attire is fashionable, but it is not runway fashion. Hailey's clothing is an adornment, they don't define her...Working in any comedy and sub-genre is always going to be a good experience."

Created by Ektaa R Kapoor and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, Badtameez Dil is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. The show also stars Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra. (ANI)

Also Read | Extraction 2 Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale of the Netflix Film and Whether Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake Will Return for Another Mission (SPOILER ALERT).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)