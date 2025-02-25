Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on Tuesday (February 25), and his wife Mira Rajput made sure to make the day extra special for him. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared an adorable picture of herself with Shahid, along with a heartfelt birthday wish. "Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever," Mira wrote, pouring her heart out to Shahid. "In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you're the one. The magic is in you," she added. Mira Rajput Shares Heartwarming Photo of Shahid Kapoor From Their Maldives Vacation; Says ‘Come Away With Me’ (View Pics).

Fans of the couple chimed in the comments section and dropped adorable messages. "Power couple," a fan wrote. "Shamira," wrote another adoring the couple. "From Ishq Vishk to Deva, your journey's been a dream. A star so bright, with a mesmerizing gleam! On your birthday, may joy forever stay, With love, success, and happiness lighting your way," a fan commented. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor (LatestLY Exclusive).

Mira Rajput's Birthday Wish for Hubby Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid and Mira married in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on July 7, 2015. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016, while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.