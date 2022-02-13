Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Mithila Palkar has started shooting for a new project on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Mithila shared a few photos from her vanity.

"Starting a new exciting project today! New beginnings always fill you up with such mixed feelings -- mostly dominated by nervousness and excitement. Looking forward to the next couple of months," she captioned the post.

However, Mithila did not reveal the name of the project.

For the unversed, Mithila is best known for her roles in Netflix's 'Little Things' and 'Tribhanga'. She also shared screen space with Abay Deol in 'Chopsticks'. (ANI)

