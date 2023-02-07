Karachi, Feb 7 (PTI) A brazen attack by armed men on a team of cast and crew, shooting a drama in Karachi, has raised questions over the growing wave of crime in the biggest city of Pakistan.

The entertainment industry and celebrities responded with shock and concern over the incident, which took place on Monday in Karachi's Jamshed Quarters area in the heavily populated PIB colony.

Nabeel Qureshi, a well-known filmmaker, said that an armed mob of 50 to 60 people forced themselves into a house the crew had rented for the shoot, hurled abuses and harassed those present.

“We were doing our shoot and other work as usual in a house we have rented for the serial when a mob came to the main gate armed and forced themselves into the house despite pleas from the female actors and other staff to not harass them and leave," Qureshi said.

Police made six arrests in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police East Zubair Nazeer Sheikh said.

He said that the mob, made up of residents, did not want the shoot to take place in their neighbourhood, The News International newspaper reported.

“One of the crew members was hit on the back of his head with the butt of a pistol,” according to the FIR.

Well-known actors Hira Mani, Salman Saquib (Mani) and Gul-e-Rana, were at the shoot and took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

Rising street crimes and other brazen robberies by criminals in Karachi have left the population of a million frustrated and angry at the government and law enforcement agencies for failing to provide them with security.

Last week, an enraged mob burnt alive two suspected robbers in the Korangi area of the city after they were caught trying to snatch mobiles and wallets from passersby.

