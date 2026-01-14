Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Malayalam superstar Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 3' has finally set a release date, aiming to hit theatres in April 2026.

Taking to his X handle, Mohanlal announced the film's release date along with a short teaser video, "Years passed. The past didn't. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026," he wrote in the caption.

https://x.com/Mohanlal/status/2011403715836772435

In September 2025, the makers commenced the film's shooting and shared pictures from a puja ceremony. The inaugural function was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and pooja. Director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event. In the snaps, Mohanlal was seen holding a clapperboard of the film, followed by the traditional lamp lighting and pooja with the cast and crew of the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO5Mu_ckX9W/

While sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Bringing Georgekutty's world alive once again. Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja."

The film is helmed by Jeethu Joseph, while Mohanlal essays the lead role in the movie. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor plays the character of Georgekutty in the 'Drishyam' franchise. The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2013.

The 'Drishyam' franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.

'Drishyam 3' is the much-awaited sequel in the franchise, which has experienced immense success in the cinema industry, leading to several remakes in the Bollywood and South film industries.

With the release date now announced, the Mohanlal starrer is set to release before Ajay Devgn's Hindi version of 'Drishyam 3'.

Shooting for the much-awaited third instalment of the popular franchise is currently in full swing.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSjkAJzjOaV/

According to the makers, Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 3' will be released on October 2, 2026. (ANI)

